After a sputtering start on the ground in the season opener, Ohio State had to establish the run against Penn State. It took all of one snap for that to happen on Saturday, although it wasn’t a handoff to a running back.

Sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson started things off for the Buckeye rushing attack in a major way with a 62-yard end-around down to the Penn State 13-yard-line, and it was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Ohio State offense to get the Nittany Lions on their heels and jump start the run game.