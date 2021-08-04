Buckeye QBs give thoughts on Ewers situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis may not have talked openly about the latest addition to their 2021 roster on Tuesday, but presumptive starting quarterback C.J. Stroud had a few thoughts to share about the Quinn Ewers situation. Despite the notion that Stroud’s assumed spot as QB1 may be in jeopardy sooner or later due to the presence of the nation’s top recruit, the second-year Buckeye said he’s thrilled to have Ewers on board, and will give him a warm welcome upon arrival. “We’ll accept him in the room with open arms, just like we did Kyle (McCord). At the end of the day, it’s all a brotherhood,” Stroud said at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “I don’t believe in having beef with my teammates or anything like that. Me and Quinn are really cool anyways. I’m definitely excited to get him in here.”

Stroud was quite jovial when discussing the Southlake, Texas, prospect, who opted to forgo his senior year of high school to join the Buckeye program a year early this week. “I’m happy for him, man. Me and Quinn are –– he’s a good kid and I’m happy that he’ll be able to make some money. I don’t know too much about the situation, but whatever he plans to do, it’s his life. I know how much my senior year was important to me, but at the end of the day, if he has some money to go make, you better go make that money. So I’m happy for him.” In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Ewers said that the University Interscholastic League in Texas informed him that he would not be able to profit from his name, image and likeness as a high-profile high school senior, even after college athletes across the country gained NIL rights this past month.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2g5MFl0RGExNUsiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oOTBZdERhMTVLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFF1aW5uIEV3 ZXJzIChAUXVpbm5Fd2VycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9RdWlubkV3ZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDIyMjM3ODk4OTg5MDg4NzY4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=