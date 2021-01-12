BuckeyeGrove - Buckeye pass defense overwhelmed in brutal Bama beating

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –– With Alabama threatening to score before halftime, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade ran lockstep with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on third-and-8, blanketing the Heisman Trophy winner and breaking up the pass attempt by quarterback Mac Jones. The Buckeye defense got a win on that series, forcing the historically high-powered Crimson Tide offense to punt the ball from its own 46. The problem was that Smith had already caught for 215 yards, Alabama had already put up 35 points, and that punt –– its first of the night –– felt more like mercy than a concession of momentum. “I don't know if I've seen [a wide receiver] better than that,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “He just seemed to create a lot of separation. He's obviously very fast. He plays stronger than he looks. He's not a very big guy, but his play strength is significant. He just eats up ground down the field once he gets those strides going.”

Anticipating an assortment of stops from the Ohio State defense may have been an overly ambitious expectation entering Monday night’s national championship game, but unless the Buckeye offense could match Alabama blow-for-blow, it was going to need to be bailed out a few times. One such opportunity came in the second quarter, when senior linebacker Baron Browning forced and recovered a fumble from Jones to set up a quick Buckeye score. But other than that and the aforementioned stop, it was touchdown after touchdown for Smith, Jones and the Crimson Tide; early and often. In fact, each of Alabama’s five first-half touchdowns came quicker than the last on Monday, and three of them came courtesy of the Jones-to-Smith connection that dominated all-comers this college football season. Jones and the Alabama pass offense were surgical in nature, as the ball came out quick and decisively, and more often than not, finding the hands of the sport’s most elite playmakers. It wasn’t just the much maligned Ohio State secondary that Smith and company burned Monday, although Wade did have ample opportunity to see the Heisman winner up close and personal. “Really they just gave him the ball in open space and he made plays. He's a great player and they had a great scheme,” Wade said. “They just made plays. I heard Justin [Fields] say the same thing. They just came and outplayed us today.” Clever Crimson Tide playcalling saw Smith used in a variety of ways, exploiting matchups with linebackers, like when redshirt senior Tuf Borland was blown by for a 42-yard score in the second quarter, or getting him open in the flat for a pair of short yardage red zone scores.

Smith left the game with an apparent hand injury early in the second half, but even without him, Alabama kept right on rolling with the momentum it had long since established. Doak Walker Award-winning running back Najee Harris found favorable circumstances with which to make the Buckeye pass defense pay as well, with the most prudent example coming on a second quarter screen pass. Browning nearly got home on an untouched blitz to Jones’ weak side, but the Alabama quarterback snuck the ball to Harris, who did the rest with an explosive 26-yard run through and over multiple Buckeye defenders en route to the end zone. “They're unique. What makes them unique is the caliber of players that they have,” Borland said.