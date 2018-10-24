COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Throughout the first eight games of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes have, more or less, shredded the competition in the non-conference and through the Big Ten, while being tested and prevailing in meetings with TCU and Penn State.

Along the way, the Buckeyes developed an odd offensive attack leaning on the incredible quarterback play of Dwayne Haskins as well as an experienced wide receiving group, while the running game with J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber struggled to get going with any consistency.

That lack of consistency with the running game combined with the ineffecriveness of the passing game, especially in the red zone, finally caught up to the Buckeyes as they were beat and beat badly at the hands of the Purdue Boilermkers 49-20 last Saturday.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day shared his thoughts on the state of the offense and what needs to improve and what he thought the offense has done well so far when he met with the media on their bye week Wednesday.

"We've have really good plays, then we have had some other plays that we wished we had back," Day said. "That's what we are going through, not only with last week's game, but the whole season through the bye week and going through and assessing all of that. You have to do a good job of assessing whether it's execution, personnel or scheme."