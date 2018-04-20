Friday is a sad day for Ohio State football as it was announced that former head coach Earle Bruce had passed away at age 87 after battling with Alzheimer's Disease. The news was delivered in a statement by Bruce's daughters.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Coach Earle Bruce, early this morning, Friday, April 20. He was a great man, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and a respected coach to many. Our family will miss him dearly, but we take solace in the belief that he is in a better place and reunited with his beloved wife, Jean. We thank you for your prayers and good wishes.
Bruce would coach the Buckeyes from 1979 through 1987 and during that time would lead the team to a record of 81-26-1 and four Big Ten championships during this tenure.
Before going to be the head coach of the Buckeyes, Bruce was an assistant under the legendary Woody Hayes from 1966 through 1971.
Ohio State and Earle Bruce were synonymous even with the former coach not being from the Buckeye state, he was from Maryland but came to Ohio State under Wes Fesler in 1950 to play football. Bruce played for the freshman team in 1950 but before he could make it to the varsity squad, he suffered a torn meniscus and that ended his football playing career.
After graduating from Ohio State, Bruce would go on to work the coaching ranks in high school ball in Ohio. The first job would come at Mansfield (Ohio) high school where Bruce would be an assistant from 1953-55 before getting his first head coaching job at Salem (Ohio). That would be followed by jobs at Sandusky (Ohio) and then Massillon (Ohio) Washington in 1964 and 1965, where Bruce's teams would go undefeated in each of those seasons.
That would lead into Bruce's first stop with the Buckeyes in 1966, Bruce would work with the offensive line and the defensive backs during his return to Ohio State. The University of Tampa would come calling with Bruce's first collegiate head coaching job in 1972.
Bruce would only spend one year with Tampa and would lead the team to a 10-2 record and the Tangerine Bowl. The Cyclones of Iowa State would nab the up-and-comer after that one year and Bruce was off to Ames (Iowa) from 1973-78. Bruce would see some success with the Cyclones and would be inducted to the Iowa State hall of fame in 2000.
Bruce returned to Columbus under difficult conditions in 1979 after Hayes was relieved from his head coaching duties after the 1978 season. Bruce's first Ohio State team would go undefeated in the regular season and come up a point short in the Rose Bowl, costing the Buckeyes a national championship. Bruce would be honored as the AFCA and Big Ten coach of the year.
The Buckeyes would win nine games every season from 1980 through 1985 under Bruce and would go 4-2 in bowl games. The 1986 season saw the Buckeyes better their record and win 10 games and secure a win in the Cotton Bowl.
1987 would be Bruce's last season with the Buckeyes as then-President of the University, Ed Jennings, announced after the Buckeyes started 5-4-1 on the year that Bruce would not be retained. It was a tumultuous year, a year that saw Cris Carter kicked off the team after signing with an agent and the team suffered, culminating with a horrible loss to Indiana, the first in 38 years to the Hoosiers and marking what Bruce called "The Darkest Day in Ohio State Football" history.
The Buckeyes still had a game at Michigan to play, and Ohio State rallied for their coach, donning Earle headbands and defeated their biggest rivals, 23-20 in Ann Arbor (Mich.). Bruce would be carried off the field by his team after his last win as the Ohio State head coach.
Bruce would turn up in 1988 at Northern Iowa and would lead his team to a 5-6 record in his only year with the team. Colorado State came calling in 1989 and Bruce would coach there for four years and lead the Rams to a 22-24-1 record before calling it a career in collegiate coaching.
There would be a couple of seasons of coaching in the Arena Football League for Bruce.
In Cleveland and St. Louis that would take him through 1996, but at that point he called it career and retired all together from coaching.
That retirement would not even make it a decade as Bruce would coach for two more seasons in the Arena League, one year with Iowa and then one year for the Columbus Destroyers, a return to Central Ohio coaching. In a strange twist of fate, Bruce would be replaced in Columbus by a former player of his, all-time great linebacker Chris Spielman.
During his retirement, Bruce was inducted the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. Bruce was also bestowed one of the highest honors in Ohio State Football fame in 2016 for a non-band member when he dotted the "I" in Script Ohio.
Bruce would never be too far away from Ohio State football as he was always around the halls of the WHAC when Jim Tressel joined the Buckeyes and offered an open door for former head coaches, even providing them with an office within the building. Earle would also be active in Columbus media on radio where he would provide his lifetime of insights to an eager listening audience.
Bruce's daughter, Lynn, announced in 2017 that Bruce was battling early stages of Alzheimer's. Bruce and his late wife Jean, had started the Earle and Jean Bruce Foundation for Alzheimer's research in memory of Earle's father who had succumbed to the disease as well as two of Bruce's sisters who also suffered from it.
Earle's legacy continues with the Buckeyes even today with his grandson, Zach Smith, on Urban Meyer's staff as the wide receivers coach. Smith has been on Meyer's staff since he took over in Columbus in 2012.
Meyer has said on numerous occasions how important Bruce has been in his life and how he had viewed him as one of his most trusted and revered confidants.
"I’ve made it clear many times that, other than my father, Coach Bruce was the most influential man in my life," Meyer said via a release provided by the university. "Every significant decision I’ve made growing up in this profession was with him involved in it. His wife [Jean] and he were the role models for Shelley and me. They did everything with class. He was not afraid to show how much he loved his family and cared for his family."
Bruce was inducted to the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.