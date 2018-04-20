Friday is a sad day for Ohio State football as it was announced that former head coach Earle Bruce had passed away at age 87 after battling with Alzheimer's Disease. The news was delivered in a statement by Bruce's daughters.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Coach Earle Bruce, early this morning, Friday, April 20. He was a great man, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and a respected coach to many. Our family will miss him dearly, but we take solace in the belief that he is in a better place and reunited with his beloved wife, Jean. We thank you for your prayers and good wishes.

Bruce would coach the Buckeyes from 1979 through 1987 and during that time would lead the team to a record of 81-26-1 and four Big Ten championships during this tenure.

Before going to be the head coach of the Buckeyes, Bruce was an assistant under the legendary Woody Hayes from 1966 through 1971.

Ohio State and Earle Bruce were synonymous even with the former coach not being from the Buckeye state, he was from Maryland but came to Ohio State under Wes Fesler in 1950 to play football. Bruce played for the freshman team in 1950 but before he could make it to the varsity squad, he suffered a torn meniscus and that ended his football playing career.

After graduating from Ohio State, Bruce would go on to work the coaching ranks in high school ball in Ohio. The first job would come at Mansfield (Ohio) high school where Bruce would be an assistant from 1953-55 before getting his first head coaching job at Salem (Ohio). That would be followed by jobs at Sandusky (Ohio) and then Massillon (Ohio) Washington in 1964 and 1965, where Bruce's teams would go undefeated in each of those seasons.

That would lead into Bruce's first stop with the Buckeyes in 1966, Bruce would work with the offensive line and the defensive backs during his return to Ohio State. The University of Tampa would come calling with Bruce's first collegiate head coaching job in 1972.

Bruce would only spend one year with Tampa and would lead the team to a 10-2 record and the Tangerine Bowl. The Cyclones of Iowa State would nab the up-and-comer after that one year and Bruce was off to Ames (Iowa) from 1973-78. Bruce would see some success with the Cyclones and would be inducted to the Iowa State hall of fame in 2000.

Bruce returned to Columbus under difficult conditions in 1979 after Hayes was relieved from his head coaching duties after the 1978 season. Bruce's first Ohio State team would go undefeated in the regular season and come up a point short in the Rose Bowl, costing the Buckeyes a national championship. Bruce would be honored as the AFCA and Big Ten coach of the year.

The Buckeyes would win nine games every season from 1980 through 1985 under Bruce and would go 4-2 in bowl games. The 1986 season saw the Buckeyes better their record and win 10 games and secure a win in the Cotton Bowl.