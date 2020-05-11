The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders have created unique challenges for people in all walks of life and that includes athletics. For incoming freshmen football players like Ohio State's Grant Toutant, a major challenge right now is finding ways to stay in shape.

With gyms and public parks closed, social distancing being practiced, and no access to high school facilities, athletes like Toutant must make the most of the resources available to them as they try to avoid falling behind in conditioning before arriving at Ohio State.

Luckily for Toutant, there is a handywoman in the household. Feeling like Grant wasn't getting well balanced lifting sessions in, his mother, Helena, stepped up to the plate on Mother's Day weekend of all weekends.

The Football Mom built, from scratch, a new piece of equipment for her son's makeshift basement weight room.

A lat pull down machine.

"We have a weight bench and a rack and like 300 pounds of weights but he was just like complaining that he can't work his back and that's been bothering him and he said he really needed a lat pull down machine," Helena told BuckeyeGrove.com over the weekend. "So we started looking online and I was just like, 'we're not spending a couple of thousand dollars on a lat pull down machine to stick in our basement and then you're leaving in a couple of months'."

So the alternative was buying all of the lumber and pipes and getting out a miter saw and going to work.

"I woke up to the sound of saws Friday morning," Grant stated. "She got up early and got everything to build it. She spent all day making it. I had been asking for a lat pull down machine, but the ones that can hold heavy weight are really expensive."



