The OHSAA football championships will kickoff on Thursday night in Canton (Ohio) and this year's slate of games will have a distinct Buckeye flavor to them. On Thursday night, the action starts with the Division II championship game featuring Cincinnati La Salle and Massillon Washington.

That game not only looks to be arguably the best matchup of the weekend on paper, but it will have plenty of intrigue for Ohio State fans. Massillon features class of 2021 wide receiver commit Jayden Ballard and class of 2021 athlete target Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Over on the La Salle sideline will be a host of underclassmen targets for the Buckeyes including class of 2021 safety/linebacker prospect Jaylen Johnson, class of 2021 defensive back Devonta Smith, and class of 2022 running back Gi'Bran Payne. La Salle also features class of 2020 Ohio State kicker pledge Jake Siebert.

The Division I game is another monster matchup on paper with two traditional powers in Cincinnati Elder and Pickerington Central. This game will feature a trio of Ohio State commits in Elder tight end Joe Royer and offensive lineman Jakob James as well as Pickerington Central defensive end Ty Hamilton.

The final game of the weekend will be the Division V game on Saturday night as class of 2021 Ohio State linebacker commit Reid Carrico and Ironton take on undefeated Kirtland. In total, there will be six current Ohio State commits in action over the weekend and a similar number of underclassmen recruiting targets.







