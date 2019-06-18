Buckeye commits debut in the top 10 nationally
Rivals.com unveiled its initial class of 2021 football rankings on Tuesday afternoon, starting off with the very first Rivals100 of the cycle. Ohio State holds two early commitments in the class from Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive end Jack Sawyer and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep quarterback Kyle McCord.
Both prospects found themselves near the top of the rankings with Sawyer checking in at No. 3 overall in the nation and the No. 1 weakside defensive end prospect while McCord also found his way into the top 10, landing at No. 9 overall and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Sawyer is one of just seven early five-star prospects in the rankings.
Having two of the top 10 prospects in the nation so early is a huge boost for the Ohio State recruiting efforts, but perhaps more importantly each prospect plays arguably the most important position on his side of the football so the Buckeyes will start 2021 with a pair of elite prospects at premium positions.
Four Ohioans in the Top 100
Ohio's 2021 class is very strong and four prospects cracked the initial Top 100. In addition to Sawyer, fellow Pickerington area star Lorenzo Styles Jr. checks in at No. 25 overall. The wide receiver/defensive back prospect is one of the nation's fastest players and was part of a Pickerington Central team that smashed OHSAA track records this spring.
Also making the cut was Solon defensive lineman Najee Story and Richfield Revere offensive lineman Ben Christman. Both prospects hold early offers from the Buckeyes.
Several more Ohio prospects should be in line for four-star rankings with a chance to move up into the 100 after further evaluation.
More Buckeye targets to watch
Outside of Ohio's borders, there are many prime Buckeye targets in the initial top 100. Brian Hartline has pieced together a fantastic receivers class in 2020 and 2021 could be shaping up to be just as good. In addition to Styles, Hartline has the Buckeyes in the mix for Washington star Emeka Egbuka who checks in at No. 8 nationally, St. John Bosco (CA) standout Beaux Collins who debuts at No. 19 overall, North Carolina speedster Gavin Blackwell at No. 63 overall, Philadelphia St. Joe's star Marvin Harrison who checks in at No. 68 overall, and Houston area sensation Latrelle Neville at No. 96.
Offensive line targets Christman, Nolan Rucci (No. 28) Micah Morris (No. 33) Donovan Jackson (No. 40), and Rocco Spindler (No. 76) also highlight the list.
Other priority targets include Virginia defensive back Tony Grimes (No. 22), Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (No. 85), and Brooklyn Erasmus Hall defensive end Jahzion Harris (No. 87).