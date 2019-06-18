Rivals.com unveiled its initial class of 2021 football rankings on Tuesday afternoon, starting off with the very first Rivals100 of the cycle. Ohio State holds two early commitments in the class from Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive end Jack Sawyer and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep quarterback Kyle McCord.

Both prospects found themselves near the top of the rankings with Sawyer checking in at No. 3 overall in the nation and the No. 1 weakside defensive end prospect while McCord also found his way into the top 10, landing at No. 9 overall and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Sawyer is one of just seven early five-star prospects in the rankings.

Having two of the top 10 prospects in the nation so early is a huge boost for the Ohio State recruiting efforts, but perhaps more importantly each prospect plays arguably the most important position on his side of the football so the Buckeyes will start 2021 with a pair of elite prospects at premium positions.



