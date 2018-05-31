Ohio State has landed a couple of very versatile prospects in its 2019 recruiting class, but none more versatile than Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic product Steele Chambers. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back/linebacker was a force on both sides of the football last fall in helping to lead Blessed Trinity to a state championship.

"He's very multi-dimensional," said Blessed Trinity head coach Tim McFarlin in an in-person interview during our Southern Swing. "Steele has a lot of assets on the football field and he does things from time to time that we as coaches look at each other and wonder how he did that."



McFarlin has coached some talented players, but none that can do all of the different things that Chambers is able to do on the football field. This past season had several key moments on the schedule where Chambers willed his team to a victory.

"There were actually three moments," McFarlin explained. "Mid-season we were not very good. We had a new defensive staff and the kids were still figuring things out. We were struggling in a game here against a team that was a few divisions higher than us, Creekview, and we were down three touchdowns at halftime. Steele put us on his back on both sides of the ball, he just started making plays. It was really a turnaround moment for our program to come back and win that game. He made an interception late in the game to stop a drive and get us the ball back and of course he's carrying the football and running up and down the field (on offense). It was one of those times in high school football where you could just see a kid decide that he was not going to allow this to happen."

While the comeback helped right the ship for Blessed Trinity, it was a pair of big-time playoff performances that set Chambers apart from his peers.

"In the playoffs we were in the quarterfinal round at Thomson," McFarlin recalled. "We felt like we could get him out of the backfield and get the ball to him through the air on the short side of the field. We all know what Steele does as a running back but he made a play as a receiver that literally stunned everybody in the stadium. The catch that he made was just phenomenal."

"But probably the biggest was the first time he touched the ball at Cartersville (in the second round of the playoffs)," McFarlin continued. "Cartersville was ranked number one in the state in all classifications and was on a 42 or 43 game winning streak. We were picked to lose by 28 that night and the first time he touched the ball, on a toss sweep, he made a move, crossed the field, and took it to the house. That set the pace for us, and of course he ran hard all night."

Through all of it, however, Chambers has stayed grounded. The individual accolades, the scholarship offers, the state championship victory, none of those things have changed his demeanor or his work ethic.

"For a guy to go through all of the recruiting stuff and all of the attention, Steele has kept his feet on the ground," McFarlin commented. "We really appreciate that about him. I think a lot of that is a tribute to his parents. I think they've handled this all extremely well. Recruiting today is very complex and Steele has managed to process all of that very well so I think that just speaks to his maturity."

Ohio State was able to beat out traditional football powers in the South as well as academic powers like Stanford for Chambers' services. McFarlin observed the recruitment closely and says Ohio State simply checked all of the boxes for his star player.

"I think it was just beating out people in the total package," McFarlin said. "We had several talks about listening to your heart during recruiting, because your head is going to tell you a lot of things. But where do you really comfortable? I tried to stay out of this because it is his decision, not my decision or even his parents' decision. To me Ohio State (impressed Chambers) on many fronts; the football field, the classroom, the setting, the game day experience, and the relationship with the coaches. Coach Meyer got personally involved in his recruitment and I think that meant a lot to Steele. The other schools were fine schools, both academically and on the football field. It's not really about who is 'better', it's about finding the right fit and, for him, Ohio State was just the best fit."

Ohio State fans will have to wait until next summer for Chambers to arrive on campus, but this is another in the long line of versatile athletes that Urban Meyer has brought into the program since his arrival in Columbus.