BuckeyeGrove - Buckeye coaches update injuries to Blake Haubeil, Luke Farrell

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State got the win in Happy Valley on Saturday, but the Buckeyes didn't leave the field unscathed. Junior cornerback Cameron Brown will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, and both senior kicker Blake Haubeil and redshirt senior tight end Luke Farrell exited the game at different times as well.





Comments from head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson on Tuesday would suggest that the latter two could be back with relative haste for Ohio State, although less is certain about Haubeil’s injury. Head coach Ryan Day said following the game that Haubeil was complaining about a groin issue prior to the game, and junior Dominic DiMaccio handled the first kickoff for the Buckeyes. Haubeil was in for the Buckeyes’ first field-goal attempt, but missed a 20-yarder and was not seen again. DiMaccio hit a 22-yard attempt, but missed from 23 in the fourth quarter, which prompted some frustration from Day on Tuesday. “Missed field goals are just ridiculous. Those are chip shots,” Day said. “So there’s some things in the special teams that we need to clean up, for sure.”

Day said the timeline for Haubeil’s return is unclear, but he said that true freshman Jake Seibert, the No. 1 kicker in the 2020 class, could quickly see the field for the Buckeyes. “I don’t know how long it’s gonna be with Blake, if he’ll be ready tomorrow or if it’s kind of a day-to-day thing. But yeah, Jake’s definitely an option,” Day said. “He came here for a reason, and especially now with the rule where this year really doesn’t count, he’s definitely an option.”

As far as Farrell is concerned, Wilson said the Buckeyes’ long-time starting tight end only left the game to deal with a gash, and returned before the end of the contest. “He actually came back and played in the game, he played the last two series, he was back Saturday. He’s practiced, we’ll be smart with him, we don’t need it to continue, it needs to get on track to heal properly, but he’ll get padded up,” Wilson said. “He did everything we did in practice yesterday, he looks good. Actually went Sunday as well, so he’s fine.”