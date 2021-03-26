https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2022/cj-hicks-254317Recently, it has appeared there is light at the end of the tunnel for the class of 2022’s official visits. With the NCAA announcing that they’re looking towards the summer as the official timeline for athletes to get on campus, some recruits have already started to plan ahead.

With a lot of rumblings and concerns about which Buckeye recruits would be taking official visits, I spoke to “Captain Buckeye” CJ Hicks to learn more about his plans for official visits as well as some other players in the class.

“Me and Dasan [McCullough] are both looking to see the spring game June 4th.” Hicks told BuckeyeGrove. “We're looking to be there that whole weekend, that's when we're all going up there.”

When asked about what “all” meant, Hicks mentioned that a Buckeye Bash 2.0 was on the way and set for the weekend of June 4-6. Hicks also mentioned some key names will be in attendance.