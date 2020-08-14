BuckeyeGrove - Bubble talk gaining traction in NCAA

Bubble talk gaining traction in NCAA
Bubbles sites have proved mostly successful in major pro sports. The NBA and NHL are speeding right into their postseasons after restarts inside respective bubbles have gone off without much of a hitch.
Without one, the MLB has been subject to a litany of issues and outbreaks, so much so that the league is now reportedly considering a bubble for its eventual playoffs in October, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
UFC president Dana White, who has held events since mid-May, said at a press conference earlier this month that sporting events will be “impossible” to pull off without a bubble.
The NCAA appears to be taking note and heeding the advice, as the conversation surrounding bubbles for men’s basketball and other upcoming NCAA sports is quickly gaining traction.
“If we modify the model, shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in predetermined sites instead of running kids around the country, use predetermined sites, move toward bubbles or semi-bubble models in volleyball, let’s say, or soccer, there’s a way to do it,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in an interview with Andy Katz Thursday. “Will it be normal? Of course not.”
Emmert said a bubble model is “perfectly viable” for many sports, but less so with football. The NCAA only controls FCS football, but the amount of resources necessary to create bubbles, even for national football powers, will likely continue to prove challenging.
Even for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Emmert said its regular field of teams will likely need to be paired down in order to pull off a successful bubble.
RELATED: Holtmann explains why basketball may avoid pitfalls of football
RELATED: NCAA cancels fall championships
“If you had smaller brackets, so, starting with 64 teams is tough, 32 is OK. That’s maybe a manageable number, 16 is certainly manageable,” Emmert said. “You got to figure out those logistics.”
Emmert recognized that changing the model will create new conflicts, but said it is doable and that the NCAA is willing to put the resources behind the efforts.
However, Emmert only spoke directly about a postseason bubble. It would seem that even getting to the postseason would be the real challenge, if a regular season is to be played without bubble sites.
But some figures in the realm of college basketball event operation have begun drafting plans for bubbles that could benefit teams months before the NCAA tournament takes place.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Wednesday that a Houston event operator sent a proposal to at least 50 college basketball teams that details plans for a 20-team bubble to accommodate a three-week nonconference schedule in December.
This proposal didn’t just come from nowhere though. Rhossi Carron held ran a nonconference event last year and planned to run two more this season.
"Can college kids bubble for three months? Probably not. But I think they can do it for three weeks," Carron told ESPN.
No finalized plan is set in stone for a bubble-wrapped college basketball season just yet, but with months to go before the scheduled season start, it’s should be a positive indication for all invested parties that forward thinking is taking place.
“It’s obviously expensive to do that, but we’re not gonna hold a championship in a way that puts student-athletes at risk,” Emmert said. “If we need to do a bubble model and that’s the only way we can do it, then we’ll figure that out.”