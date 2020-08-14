BuckeyeGrove - Bubble talk gaining traction in NCAA

Bubbles sites have proved mostly successful in major pro sports. The NBA and NHL are speeding right into their postseasons after restarts inside respective bubbles have gone off without much of a hitch.

Without one, the MLB has been subject to a litany of issues and outbreaks, so much so that the league is now reportedly considering a bubble for its eventual playoffs in October, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

UFC president Dana White, who has held events since mid-May, said at a press conference earlier this month that sporting events will be “impossible” to pull off without a bubble.

The NCAA appears to be taking note and heeding the advice, as the conversation surrounding bubbles for men’s basketball and other upcoming NCAA sports is quickly gaining traction.

“If we modify the model, shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in predetermined sites instead of running kids around the country, use predetermined sites, move toward bubbles or semi-bubble models in volleyball, let’s say, or soccer, there’s a way to do it,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in an interview with Andy Katz Thursday. “Will it be normal? Of course not.”

Emmert said a bubble model is “perfectly viable” for many sports, but less so with football. The NCAA only controls FCS football, but the amount of resources necessary to create bubbles, even for national football powers, will likely continue to prove challenging.

Even for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Emmert said its regular field of teams will likely need to be paired down in order to pull off a successful bubble.