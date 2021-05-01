BuckeyeGrove - Browns take Togiai with No. 132 pick in fourth round

Tommy Togiai is onto the next level, and he won't be going too far from Columbus. Coming off a breakout season at Ohio State in his first as a starter on Larry Johnson’s defensive line, the former Buckeye defensive tackle was selected No. 132 overall with a fourth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns Saturday in the 2021 NFL Draft. Long touted as possibly the strongest player on the Buckeye roster, Togiai impressed NFL scouts at Ohio State Pro Day in March when he mustered 40 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Togiai, who measured in at 6-foot-1, 296 pounds, also ran a 4.97-second 40-yard dash at the event. Togiai entered Ohio State as part of the program’s heralded 2018 recruiting class, and the four-star prospect from Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho, was the No. 76 overall player and No. 4 defensive tackle.

Before he became a starter, Togiai waited behind NFL draftees like Dre’Mont Jones, DaVon Hamilton and Jashon Cornell on the interior of the vaunted Ohio State defensive line in 2018 and ‘19, but everything click for “Big Tom” once he entered his true junior season in 2020. After playing in all five games of the regular season for the Buckeyes, a slate that was cut well short due to COVID-19 circumstances, Togiai was named second-team All-Big Ten by both the conference media and coaches.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tIENvbHVtYnVzIHRvIENsZXZlbGFuZCDigLzvuI8gTGV0JiMz OTtzIGdvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnX1RvbTcy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCaWdfVG9tNzI8L2E+ITxicj48YnI+ V2F0Y2ggdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9ORkxEcmFmdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I05GTERyYWZ0PC9hPiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L25mbG5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5mbG5ldHdvcms8 L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVj a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1 Y2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvRGV2ZWxvcGVkSGVyZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0RldmVsb3BlZEhlcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9lWm9IaFAwVkNKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZVpvSGhQMFZDSjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPaGlvIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAT2hpb1N0YXRlRkIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2hpb1N0YXRlRkIvc3Rh dHVzLzEzODg1NDQ5OTU5OTc3MjA1Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Togiai registered a career-high 23 tackles this season, with 4.5 of those going for loss –– the second-most on the team. With three sacks this season, Togiai was second only to redshirt senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper's total of 3.5. All three of Togiai's sacks came against Penn State in Week 2, a game in which he notched a career-high seven tackles to boot. Togiai was credited with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble against Clemson in Ohio State's Sugar Bowl win, but the Idaho native was kept out of the national championship game with a presumed case of COVID-19. Alongside senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, Togiai helped establish the interior of Johnson's defensive line as a strength of the Ohio State defense, which finished the season with the No. 6 rush defense in the country. Many thought there was a possibility Togiai would return for Ohio State for one additional season given that his first as a starter spanned just seven games, but Togiai opted to turn pro, which he said in a social media statement was one of the hardest decisions of his life.