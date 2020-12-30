Ohio State has played its last two games without one of its three starting linebackers, and there’s no concrete reason to believe that won’t be the case once again in Friday’s Sugar Bowl.

Senior Baron Browning turned up on Ohio State’s unavailable list just hours before the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern on Dec. 19, and if his absence was due to COVID-19, as presumed, his availability for the College Football Playoff semifinal is dependent on when exactly he tested positive.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they happen to have a certain sixth-year player in the position group that has already flourished in relief duty when called upon in recent weeks, and Justin Hilliard has plenty of history with the Tigers.

“It’s exciting to have this new, bigger role, but we’re ready for it,” Hilliard said Tuesday.