Baron Browning’s journey at Ohio State has been a frustrating one at times.

The five-star prospect from the class of 2017 expected to enter the program playing the position that garnered him national acclaim out of Kennedale, Texas: outside linebacker.

Instead, Browning spent the bulk of the past few seasons sharing time with Tuf Borland in the middle of the field at Mike linebacker –– a position he had never played prior.

“That frustration, I can’t let it get in the way of my development as a player to get better every day,” Browning said Thursday. “You have to put your emotions to the side and control your emotions.”

Now though, the senior is moving back to his “more natural position” on the outside with a switch from Mike to Sam linebacker, and Browning believes learning other spots will make him all the better for it.