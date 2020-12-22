With the game knotted at 63-all with five minutes and change to play on Saturday, a confident, no hesitation catch-and-shoot 3 came from a somewhat surprising source for Ohio State.

Freshman guard Eugene Brown drilled a triple from the wing to put the Buckeyes ahead of UCLA, and on the very next Ohio State possession, redshirt senior guard CJ Walker found him again in nearly the same spot in front of the Buckeye bench, and the result was unchanged.

Bottom of the net.

Ohio State never trailed again, outscoring UCLA 8-5 in the final 4:33 after the big-time back-to-back buckets from Brown, and the freshman suddenly had his first signature moment in Scarlet and Gray.

“How critical were those two 3s?” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. “To think about, the young man comes in and defends well and then makes two 3s that really changed the game, honestly. I thought our guys did a great job making one-mores to him as well.”