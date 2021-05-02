BuckeyeGrove - Brookman’s 2 HRs, Lonsway’s 8-innings guide Ohio State to 12-2 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Archer Brookman entered Saturday without having connected on the long ball in scarlet and gray.

At the end of the day, he had two.

Ohio State (17-13) claimed the series win with a 12-2 victory over Purdue (10-20) behind a 13-hit offensive performance and eight innings of 2-run ball from redshirt-junior left-hander Seth Lonsway.

“It’s unselfish baseball, it’s team baseball, and it’s awesome to see,” junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo said. “It tells me we’re all bought in, we’re all bought into each other, we’re all bought into the process and we’re all bought into winning baseball games.”

A 1-1 tie was broken when the Buckeyes scored their go-ahead run off courtesy of an RBI double off the wall in right field from redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After Purdue senior right-handed reliever Nick Alvarado worked two quick outs in the bottom of the sixth, Brookman connected with the first home run of his Buckeyes career to right-center field. Two innings later, Brookman capped his day in which he reached in all five plate appearances with a 2-run blast off the batter’s eye in center field.

Junior third baseman Nick Erwin followed up with a single and sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley was hit by a pitch in a 1-1 count, and up stepped Dezenzo.

After a first-pitch strike, Dezenzo crushed a 3-run home run to deep left field, completing the blast with a bat flip as the Buckeyes added insurance to their lead.

“That was just such a great feeling. I’ve been pretty much a backside-hitter my entire time here at Ohio State, so to turn on an offspeed pitch like that and actually get it up over the fence was a great feeling,” Dezenzo said “I’m just playing well and having fun with it, and that’s just part of the game.”

With his hit Saturday, Pohl extended his active hitting streak to a career-high 11 games and has reached base in each of the last 20, according to @OhioStateBASE on Twitter.