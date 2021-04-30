 BuckeyeGrove - Broncos select Baron Browning with No. 105 pick in third round
Broncos select Baron Browning with No. 105 pick in third round

Browning was scooped up by the Broncos with the final pick of the third round on Friday.
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

Former Buckeye Baron Browning became the second of four Ohio State linebacker draft hopefuls to be taken in this weekend’s 2021 NFL Draft, following Pete Werner’s second-round selection earlier on Friday night.

Browning was selected with the No. 105 overall pick in the third round by the Denver Broncos, following an eye-popping Pro Day performance that saw the versatile talent wow scouts with several impressive measurables back on March 30.

His 4.58-second 40-yard-dash was among the fastest times recorded by a Buckeye prospect at Pro Day, and Browning also registered a 40-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump –– both of those figures were Pro Day highs for any Buckeye.

The Kennedale, Texas, native entered Ohio State as a five-star prospect; the No. 9 overall player in the class of 2017 and the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country.

However, Browning was used in several roles in the Ohio State linebacker room during his four-year career, which began with him learning the ropes at middle linebacker for his first several years.

As a junior in 2019, the nearly 6-foot-3, 245-pound linebacker saw his skillset frequently used in the pass rushing department, and Browning notched 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Both those marks ranked third-best on the team.

Browning didn’t become a regular full-time starter until his senior season though, when he switched back to his more natural position as an outside linebacker. However, in taking over Werner’s role as Sam linebacker, Browning spent less time rushing the passer and more time in pass coverage.

Browning finished the season fifth on the team in total tackles with 29, notched three tackles for loss and a sack, and his two forced fumbles tied Werner for most on the roster. For his efforts, Browning was named third-team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches.

During the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30, Browning saw time as both a linebacker and with a hand in the turf coming off the edge like a traditional defensive end. That versatility, coupled with his elite athleticism, are sure to give Browning a chance at making some noise at the next level.

