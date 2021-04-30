BuckeyeGrove - Broncos select Baron Browning with No. 105 pick in third round

Former Buckeye Baron Browning became the second of four Ohio State linebacker draft hopefuls to be taken in this weekend’s 2021 NFL Draft, following Pete Werner’s second-round selection earlier on Friday night.

Browning was selected with the No. 105 overall pick in the third round by the Denver Broncos, following an eye-popping Pro Day performance that saw the versatile talent wow scouts with several impressive measurables back on March 30.

His 4.58-second 40-yard-dash was among the fastest times recorded by a Buckeye prospect at Pro Day, and Browning also registered a 40-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump –– both of those figures were Pro Day highs for any Buckeye.

The Kennedale, Texas, native entered Ohio State as a five-star prospect; the No. 9 overall player in the class of 2017 and the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country.