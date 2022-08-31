Welcome to Birrminology, an interview series hosted by Jeremy Birmingham that sees him welcome in Ohio State recruiting targets, commitments, Buckeyes coaches and others tied into the inner workings of the Ohio State recruiting machine. Today's guest is quarterback Brock Glenn.

COLUMBUS — Ohio State 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn is eager to get back to the city of Columbus.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound passer from Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tenn.) will be one of the six-dozen or so recruits in attendance as the Buckeyes host Notre Dame on Saturday night.

It's a long-awaited return to a city that Glenn unexpectedly fell in love with his first -- and only -- trip to Columbus just about two months ago.

"Just seeing the city [of Columbus] and what I'd be surrounded by," Glenn told Dotting the Eyes. "It was just awesome. It was way better than I thought it'd be."

That surprise is what led Glenn to commit to Ohio State a few weeks later. Since picking the Buckeyes over Auburn, Florida State and others, he's worked on growing his relationships with other Ohio State commitments. It's an intentional act that he knows is important and that's one thing he's eager to do this weekend.

"I've gotten to talk to them and text them and we're in a big group chat, all the commits," Glenn said "So we get the talk here and there. I've definitely gotten a lot closer with them than I was before.

"I look forward to getting to meet a bunch of guys that are going to be there [Saturday] because I know it's going to be packed. I really do look forward to this weekend coming up versus Notre Dame."

What else has Brock Glenn been up to since committing to Ohio State? What did he see in the Buckeyes offense that made it the right fit for him? What did the recruiting process teach him?

The 2023 Ohio State verbal joined Birminology to talk about those things and more. Check out the video below and then hop into The Horseshoe Lounge to break it all down.