LOS ANGELES-- Two fellow offensive linemen provided a pleasant surprise in terms of growth to senior offensive tackle Isaiah Prince during preparations for Washington.

"[Redshirt freshman center] Josh Myers and [redshirt freshman guard] Wyatt Davis have really stood out to me throughout the course of bowl practice. They just display toughness, and they've been working really hard, and it's exciting to see the young guys come up."

Three starters, at a minimum, are departing from Ohio State's group up following the final whistle in the Rose Bowl Tuesday. The Buckeyes will lose two senior offensive guards and Prince at tackle, with junior center Michael Jordan considering early departure for the NFL draft.

All this attrition means new faces filling in the gaps next year. But if the praises of Jordan and Prince are any indication, the group's future looks secure.

