Per a report from The Ozone's Tom Orr, Snead will not return to Ohio State after spending a majority of his freshman season suspended.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- First came redshirt freshman quarterback Tate Martell, then junior linebacker Keandre Jones. Now it seems 2018 was also the last season at Ohio State for freshman running back Brian Snead.

His career got off to a promising start, but Brian Snead never got back on the field after an early season suspension. Now, he's no longer a Buckeye. https://t.co/C1x8C9mZrl

Snead missed 12 games in 2018 under suspension, the reasoning behind the discipline was never disclosed.

He appeared in two games for the Buckeyes this season, carrying the ball 11 times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Entering Ohio State as a four-star prospect from Seffner, Florida, Snead opened the year as Ohio State's third option at running back.

With the departure, freshman Master Teague and junior Demario McCall will likely compete for the second running back spot behind sophomore J.K. Dobbins in 2019.

Future depth at the spot could be in jeopardy should Dobbins declare early for the draft, which would leave Teague and incoming freshmen Steele Chambers and Marcus Crowley as the only three scholarship players in the room.



Snead appears to have future plans playing college football, where exactly is unknown.