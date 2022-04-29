Brian Hartline shows off NFL standard of Ohio State wide receiver room

Brian Hartline tried his best to relate to his audience. He stood at a white board next to special advisor Keenan Bailey wearing an Ohio State pullover and blue jeans, talking to a room filled with high school receiver coaches looking to just get an inkling of magic that the Ohio State wide receivers coach was just used to. To Hartline, it’s as simple as getting open and catching the football. Blocking wasn’t negotiable, but a duty, a responsibility, and example of the love a receiver has for the other members of his room. It’s not something that any of those coaches could really relate to: the abundance of riches Hartline had acquired over the course of his time at Ohio State. And it’s an abundance of riches that was never more clear than Thursday night at the 2022 NFL Draft. Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 10. Chris Olave to the New Orleans Saints at No. 11. Jameson Williams to the Detroit Lions at No. 12. Each receiver was one Hartline recruited. Each receiver was one Hartline developed in his room. It was the trio of receivers that made up Ohio State’s passing game with Justin Fields during the 2020 season before Williams transferred to Alabama and became a Biletnikoff Award finalist. To Hartline, this wasn’t surprising. This is what he expected from WRU.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHJlZSBmaXJzdC1yb3VuZCBORkwgRHJhZnQgcGlja3MgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzI1TUp1SWVtdTIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yNU1K dUllbXUyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2sgQ2FycGVudGVyIChAWmFja19D YXJwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1phY2tfQ2FycC9z dGF0dXMvMTUxOTg1NDMyMTYwMDQ0NjQ2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAyOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“Everything I teach is always geared for the next level,” Hartline said. “I don’t coach anything at a reduced rate for the college level. I have no interest in that. If you’re going to be an elite NFL receiver, you are going to be more than plenty good enough in college. I do not try and coach them to be a great receiver in college. I’m trying to coach them to be a great NFL receiver. Anything that applies to that, that’s what we coach. “That’s the standard that we hold to.” But Thursday night wasn’t just about Wilson, Olave — who the Saints moved up in the draft to take — or Williams. Their time with Hartline was complete. Their bag has been secured. It was about Hartline and those receivers who are next in line in 2022: Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, viewed by many as the clear pick to be the first receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was about Hartline and those receivers he’s recruiting: Bryson Rodgers, who became the Buckeyes’ first receiver in the 2023 class April 17, and targets Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, who both tagged each other in a tweet, seeing the feat the Ohio State wide receivers coach was able to pull off: “Back-to-back-to-back.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIHRvIGJhY2sgdG8gYmFja/CfpK88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFu ZG9uIElubmlzcyAoQGJyYW5kb241c3RhcjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJhbmRvbjVzdGFyMi9zdGF0dXMvMTUxOTg1MjQzMzg5 NTMwMTEyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyOSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK