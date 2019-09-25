COLUMBUS, Ohio – Brian Hartline looks to manage a talented group of wide receivers and guide them through the rest of the season.

There is no shortage of wide receivers that can execute on Saturdays for the Buckeyes, but the task of replacing the production of Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin is not easy.

Through four games this season, the wide receivers have stepped up to the challenge, however. Hartline points to the willingness of the group to buy in and prepare well every day as the reasons behind the early success.

“It’s really on them,” Hartline said. “They’ve bought in. They know the importance of blocking, although we continue to get better. They know the importance of route running and the urgency and helping the quarterback.”

This group is not under the same circumstances that last year’s group was under. The offense has changed in different ways, including who is delivering the ball to the wideouts.

Despite these changes, Hartline wants to build upon what was done last year in order to maximize the talent he has.

“We attained a lot of the things we did positively last year,” Hartline said. “Then we’re also adding some new things, because we’re kind of a different offense than we were last year.”

The offense has been off to a blistering pace, and the wide receivers have reaped the rewards of the early success. The group has already brought in 12 touchdown receptions on the season.

K.J. Hill, Chris Olave and Binjimen Victor have accounted for nine of these scores, but there was still enough playing time in the blowouts for the young players to leave their mark on the games.

Garrett Wilson has seven catches, two of which went for touchdowns. The highly-touted freshman has made some jaw-dropping plays this year.

Jameson Williams also had a chance to show what he is made of when he sped away from the Miami (Ohio) defense for a 61-yard score.

While it is the young guys that are making the plays, Hartline credits the leadership in the position room for showing them the right way to do it.

“We have great leadership in that room to where guys like K.J. Hill and Bin Victor have shown you what it looks like,” Hartline said.

Hartline emphasized that those on the field on Saturday have earned the right to be there, but he also noted that you can lose your spot as quickly as you earned it.

“Week to week, we are either earning more playing time or reaffirming why we are on the field,” Hartline said.