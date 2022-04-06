Brian Hartline earns pay bump with new title in Ohio State's offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brian Hartline earned a new title heading into the 2022 season, adding passing game coordinator to his duties as Ohio State's wide receivers coach in January.

With it came a significant pay raise.

After earning a base salary of $600,000 in 2021 at the end of his two-year contract extension with the Buckeyes, Hartline will earn a base salary of $950,000 to start his two-year contract through 2024 acquired by Scarlet and Gray Report through a public records request, becoming eligible for a salary increase after the 2022 season.

Hartline became a full-time staff member in 2018 after one season as an offensive analyst.

In January 2022, Hartline was named Football Scoop's wide receiver coach of the year, finishing with three All-Americans in his room: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, each finishing in the school's single-season top 10 for receptions and yards.

According to reports, running backs coach and run-game coordinator Tony Alford also got a raise to a base salary of $750,000 in 2022.