COLUMBUS, Ohio-- With any player playing behind a bonafide starter, it can be demoralizing to know that there is a possibility that you will barely ever see the field, but, at the end of the day, you have to be ready for anything.

Brendon White didn't have much time to adjust but was ready and flourished when Jordan Fuller was hit with a targeting penalty in the first half of Ohio State's 36-31 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers causing him to be ejected from play for the duration of the game.

White went out and for the rest of the game, played noticeably well tied for the lead in total tackles with 13, also with the lead in solo tackles with eight and tackles-for-loss with two.

White said that his mentality of always being ready for anything and finishing every play is what prepared him for the unfortunate events that led him to be the starting safety in a tight game.

"My time is ready," White said. "We all prepare for this. You never know it's going to happen at any game. You got to face adversity, we faced it the right way in a positive manner. No one got worried, we just did our job and the rest took care of itself."

