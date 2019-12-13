It appears that Brendon White's time with the Buckeyes is coming to a close as BuckeyeGrove.com has confirmed through a source that the true junior has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Friday afternoon.

White has been used sparingly this season after Ohio State went through a defensive scheme change. White appeared to be on pace to split time with Pete Werner at the new "bullet" position but that just never came to pass as Werner saw most of the time and White was relegated to the bench.

White did not travel with the team to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game as it was stated as "personal reasons" but even with that, most of White's time on the field came late in games or on special teams only a year after being a starter for the Ohio State defense in the old system.

White was listed as playing in 10 games this season of Ohio State's 13 and recorded 19 tackles along with a sack and two tackles for loss.

The former Rivals100 member was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017 out of nearby Powel (Ohio) and played his high school ball at Olentangy Liberty high school. White is also the son of former Ohio State defensive star William White who starred with the Buckeyes in the mid-to-late 80s.

It should not take White long to find a new home if he does indeed intend to follow through and transfer out of the Ohio State program.