Brendon White embracing new role within the defense

Brendon White (25) will have both linebacker and safety responsibilities (USA Today Sports Images)
Brendon White is learning a new position for the reworked Ohio State Buckeyes defense and while this new role may have him coming off the bench in some games, he can't be more excited for the opportunities that it presents. 

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Regardless of where Brendon White lines up on the field and what his duties are, he just wants to make plays and win games.

This year the third-year player will have a new position to play, the ‘bullet’ position which is a hybrid linebacker/safety position.

In some ways it will be coming home for White.

“When I was recruited here I was going to play linebacker, finally being able to line up in the linebacker position is kind of cool,” White said. “I am not taking it for granted, I am enjoying it.”

{{ article.author_name }}