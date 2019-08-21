Brendon White embracing new role within the defense
Brendon White is learning a new position for the reworked Ohio State Buckeyes defense and while this new role may have him coming off the bench in some games, he can't be more excited for the opportunities that it presents.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Regardless of where Brendon White lines up on the field and what his duties are, he just wants to make plays and win games.
This year the third-year player will have a new position to play, the ‘bullet’ position which is a hybrid linebacker/safety position.
In some ways it will be coming home for White.
RELATED: Fulton Analysis - Defensive Adjustment
“When I was recruited here I was going to play linebacker, finally being able to line up in the linebacker position is kind of cool,” White said. “I am not taking it for granted, I am enjoying it.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news