COLUMBUS, Ohio – Regardless of where Brendon White lines up on the field and what his duties are, he just wants to make plays and win games.

This year the third-year player will have a new position to play, the ‘bullet’ position which is a hybrid linebacker/safety position.

In some ways it will be coming home for White.

“When I was recruited here I was going to play linebacker, finally being able to line up in the linebacker position is kind of cool,” White said. “I am not taking it for granted, I am enjoying it.”