Brendon at bullet
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State's brand-new "bullet" position already has a clear candidate to fill it.
Sophomore safety Brendon White made waves in 2018, coming off the bench to deliver a 13-tackle, two TFL performance against Nebraska for a team that struggled all season to find a safety opposite junior Jordan Fuller.
Now, after starting the season's remaining five games, White is proving to the coaches he's got the athleticism required to be exactly what they're looking for at the hybrid linebacker-safety spot.
"Hard work definitely pays off, but I've still gotta have that chip on my shoulder, because anyone can take that bullet spot," White said.
