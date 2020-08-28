BuckeyeGrove - Breaking down the Nebraska-Big Ten hearing

Breaking down the Nebraska-Big Ten hearing
From petitions to rallies to legal action.
The court room is the next site where Big Ten Conference leadership will be challenged by members of its universities, but it appears the quick decision for court has been a bit too quick.
“I’ve just had a brief moment to look at the exhibit, I don’t know the court’s procedures,” Big Ten attorney Andrew Luger said. “I don’t want to be a stickler, but it puts me at a disadvantage.”
Lancaster County judge Susan Strong, who was assigned the Nebraska-Big Ten case, gave Luger and the Big Ten a 5 p.m. deadline on Monday Aug. 31 to file a written response to the motion set by attorney Mike Flood, who is the lead attorney representing eight Nebraska football players. This came as a result of Flood's filing of an expedited discovery.
As the debate resembled the opening remarks of something that may turn out to be much bigger, Judge Strong left the hearing with only one concern.
"There's one concern that I have with the expedited discovery and that is request No. 4 may not be something that is narrowly tailored to an expedited discovery request," Judge Strong said. "Request No. 4 requests all assessments, memoranda, studies, scientific data and any medical information and advice in possession of the Big Ten at any time during the period from March 15, 2020, to the present regarding any decision to modify, cancel, or postpone the 2020 fall football season.
"Seems broad to require somebody to respond to that in an expedited fashion."
With the hearing having taken place, there are several takeaways from its aftereffect as the weekend draws near.
The Big Ten believes the release of the documents would cause 'harm'
Along with Flood are attorneys Mark Laughlin and Pat Cooper. The three are representing eight Nebraska football players who filed a lawsuit on Thursday with the goal to reverse the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the fall athletics season. Flood’s statement said the student-athletes have “no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference.”
Prior to the hearing Big Ten brass responded to the initial claim from Nebraska’s players as one with “no merit,” a bold claim considering the sizable reaction in recent weeks which includes Justin Fields’ petition, which has garnered over 301,000 signatures, and Randy Wade’s parent rally at Big Ten Conference headquarters in Illinois.
The Big Ten’s representation came in the form of attorney Andrew Luger, whose career resume includes time as an appointed U.S. attorney in Minnesota by former President Barack Obama in Nov. 2013.
The Nebraska representatives stated that the players are subject to the results of the Big Ten’s documents and the consequences of which result from enforced policy.
“We’ve also alleged that we have requested that the Big Ten provide us certain documents including the very documents that the conference itself requires our clients to comply with and can pull our scholarship for," the Nebraska representatives said. "We’ve also requested documents relating to the supposed vote of the Big Ten conference to cancel fall sports and we’ve alleged that no documents thus far have been provided.”
Luger appeared in court via Zoom and argued that the release of the requested documents would cause harm. However, Luger did not detail the specific areas in which would be affected.
"I believe this is a cart before the horse problem," Luger said. "You only have a right to discovery, any discovery, if you actually have a cognizable claim. Having spent some time taking a look at this claim today and anticipating what it would be over the last couple of days we are of the view, the strong view, that there is no claim here.
"Eight students from one school, out of fourteen, are seeking to overturn a decision that will affect thousands of people and they are doing so under the most stretched legal theories that one could imagine."
Despite using the umbrella term "harm" to argue against releasing the requested documents, Luger emphasized the magnitude of such a release. He pointed out their request for these documents without much behind their claim would set a precedent for the future.
"I want to be clear here, the harm is incredible. The precedent that would be set by allowing student-athletes to get access to internal deliberative documents by a governing body, essentially a board of directors because they disagree with the decision. It's not just 'was a vote taken' because the Big Ten has stated repeatedly a vote was taken and it was overwhelmingly in favor of delaying and postponing the season. But they're also seeking the medical bases, and so yes, there's a great deal of harm."
The plaintiffs are not just arguing that the conference has not been transparent in regards to a vote. They are also saying that the conference itself did not follow the guidelines it put in place for itself to be governed.
"What we're saying is the Big Ten didn't follow their own procedure and haven't given us the documents that we're entitled to," the Nebraska representatives said.
Even though the players - and likely many more - want to see the Big Ten's documents, Luger disputes their wishes because their rights have not been violated.
"They have to prove that there was an unjustified intentional violation of their rights," Luger said. "There is no proof of that, there will not be any proof of that."
Big Ten attorney Andrew Luger argues the "harm would be incredible" if board of directors documents were made available to the public just because eight student-athletes disagree with the decision. He said the court is asking for something with "no precedent."— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 27, 2020
There are still questions regarding if there was a vote
The plaintiffs brought up two statements made by Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.
“Warren has made two public statements that I'd like to bring to the court's attention," the Nebraska representatives said. "One, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Counselors are the ultimate authority-maker and have ultimate responsibility for Big Ten governance.
“Second, we’ve alleged that he publicly stated that the Council actually voted to cancel fall sports.”
Both statements have been subject to recent scrutiny from Big Ten parents and others who have been outspoken about the actuality of such stances. The plaintiffs acknowledged that scrutiny during the hearing.
“We’ve also alleged, though, two of the people who supposedly voted, have made public statements that in fact no formal vote actually occurred,” the Nebraska representatives said.
While there is doubt on the players' side as to whether or not there was a legitimate vote, Luger and the Big Ten are sure in their stance there was a vote and even claimed transparency has been given.
"To be clear that while plaintiffs are saying 'we just want transparency,' the Big Ten put out an open letter to the community explaining the basis for the decision, explaining the overall medical concerns, the safety concerns for all involved," Luger said. "I respect and understand the frustration of the families and these plaintiffs. But we have to operate under the law and there is no claim here."
The players mentioned three reasons for their complaints in their statement in the lawsuit: breach of contract, tortious interference with business expectancy and a declaratory judgement.
The statement put out ahead of the hearing established the fact the hearing was not intended about monetary relief or damages, rather, the sole reinstatement of the fall season.
“We’re not asking for it today,” the Nebraska representatives said. “But one of the main areas of relief that we’ve asked for is to have this court through injunction and or through declaratory relief void the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports as being contrary to our clients’ rights and, frankly, in violation of their own bylaws, rules, regulations and procedures.”
It even almost seems like the Big Ten's attorney believes that if the results of the vote were made public then much of the outcry would lessen.
"I'm struggling with how to proceed here because it seems to me if the Big Ten can show that there was a vote the entire case goes away according to what council has said in court today," Luger said
Judge Susan Strong gives the Big Ten until 5 pm on Monday to file a written brief in response to the motion for expedited recovery, as they only had a couple of hours to look over anything today before it went to court.— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 27, 2020
This is truly an unprecedented decision
The confusion and struggle between the Big Ten and those who demand transparency has come on a basis of which has not been called upon with this much strength in recent memory.
"The precedent, this is unprecedented and it's very, very broad," Luger said. "To allow students who disagree with a decision to go reading through the medical analyses, the deliberations, the discussions, the debates.
"If they're given access to documents in the meantime, then the precedent will be set. If you disagree with a decision by the Big Ten, by the fourteen schools, any student-athlete anywhere just disagrees with one of these decisions, you have a right to go rummaging through the files to determine if you can find a hole in the decision."
The Nebraska representatives' goal has been to obtain the information that contributed to the ultimate decision to postpone fall athletics. Even though these are incredibly unique times, the plaintiffs are communicating that they're not trying to step around established guidelines just because of the circumstances.
"This is a highly, highly unusual case and in no way is there a slippery slope here," the Nebraska representatives said.
Nonetheless it isn't any reason as to why the conference should withhold the documents outlining its decisions, according to the plaintiffs.
"We think the burden on the defendant is low and the need on our side is great, if not monumental," the Nebraska representatives said.
In just under an hour a lot of bases were covered, and it remains to be seen just how the Big Ten and Luger make their approach in their written response come Monday.
By now it is apparent that all stops will be pulled until one end gives way. Now the wait begins for the next move in this chess match.