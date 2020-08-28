BuckeyeGrove - Breaking down the Nebraska-Big Ten hearing

From petitions to rallies to legal action.

The court room is the next site where Big Ten Conference leadership will be challenged by members of its universities, but it appears the quick decision for court has been a bit too quick.

“I’ve just had a brief moment to look at the exhibit, I don’t know the court’s procedures,” Big Ten attorney Andrew Luger said. “I don’t want to be a stickler, but it puts me at a disadvantage.”

Lancaster County judge Susan Strong, who was assigned the Nebraska-Big Ten case, gave Luger and the Big Ten a 5 p.m. deadline on Monday Aug. 31 to file a written response to the motion set by attorney Mike Flood, who is the lead attorney representing eight Nebraska football players. This came as a result of Flood's filing of an expedited discovery.

As the debate resembled the opening remarks of something that may turn out to be much bigger, Judge Strong left the hearing with only one concern.

"There's one concern that I have with the expedited discovery and that is request No. 4 may not be something that is narrowly tailored to an expedited discovery request," Judge Strong said. "Request No. 4 requests all assessments, memoranda, studies, scientific data and any medical information and advice in possession of the Big Ten at any time during the period from March 15, 2020, to the present regarding any decision to modify, cancel, or postpone the 2020 fall football season.

"Seems broad to require somebody to respond to that in an expedited fashion."

With the hearing having taken place, there are several takeaways from its aftereffect as the weekend draws near.

The Big Ten believes the release of the documents would cause 'harm'

Along with Flood are attorneys Mark Laughlin and Pat Cooper. The three are representing eight Nebraska football players who filed a lawsuit on Thursday with the goal to reverse the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the fall athletics season. Flood’s statement said the student-athletes have “no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference.”

Prior to the hearing Big Ten brass responded to the initial claim from Nebraska’s players as one with “no merit,” a bold claim considering the sizable reaction in recent weeks which includes Justin Fields’ petition, which has garnered over 301,000 signatures, and Randy Wade’s parent rally at Big Ten Conference headquarters in Illinois.

The Big Ten’s representation came in the form of attorney Andrew Luger, whose career resume includes time as an appointed U.S. attorney in Minnesota by former President Barack Obama in Nov. 2013.

The Nebraska representatives stated that the players are subject to the results of the Big Ten’s documents and the consequences of which result from enforced policy.

“We’ve also alleged that we have requested that the Big Ten provide us certain documents including the very documents that the conference itself requires our clients to comply with and can pull our scholarship for," the Nebraska representatives said. "We’ve also requested documents relating to the supposed vote of the Big Ten conference to cancel fall sports and we’ve alleged that no documents thus far have been provided.”

Luger appeared in court via Zoom and argued that the release of the requested documents would cause harm. However, Luger did not detail the specific areas in which would be affected.

"I believe this is a cart before the horse problem," Luger said. "You only have a right to discovery, any discovery, if you actually have a cognizable claim. Having spent some time taking a look at this claim today and anticipating what it would be over the last couple of days we are of the view, the strong view, that there is no claim here.

"Eight students from one school, out of fourteen, are seeking to overturn a decision that will affect thousands of people and they are doing so under the most stretched legal theories that one could imagine."

Despite using the umbrella term "harm" to argue against releasing the requested documents, Luger emphasized the magnitude of such a release. He pointed out their request for these documents without much behind their claim would set a precedent for the future.

"I want to be clear here, the harm is incredible. The precedent that would be set by allowing student-athletes to get access to internal deliberative documents by a governing body, essentially a board of directors because they disagree with the decision. It's not just 'was a vote taken' because the Big Ten has stated repeatedly a vote was taken and it was overwhelmingly in favor of delaying and postponing the season. But they're also seeking the medical bases, and so yes, there's a great deal of harm."

The plaintiffs are not just arguing that the conference has not been transparent in regards to a vote. They are also saying that the conference itself did not follow the guidelines it put in place for itself to be governed.

"What we're saying is the Big Ten didn't follow their own procedure and haven't given us the documents that we're entitled to," the Nebraska representatives said.

Even though the players - and likely many more - want to see the Big Ten's documents, Luger disputes their wishes because their rights have not been violated.

"They have to prove that there was an unjustified intentional violation of their rights," Luger said. "There is no proof of that, there will not be any proof of that."