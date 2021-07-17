Much has been made of the 15 early enrollees from the Ohio State signing class of 2021 but what about the last seven members of the 22-man class? Unless your name is J.T. Tuimoloau, there has not been much said about the remaining members of the class, all seven on the current Ohio State roster but none of them being able to go through spring practice as they followed the more traditional route of a summer enrollment to their college destination.

Of the seven players that are traditional summer enrollees, six are members of the Rivals250 with two five-stars, four four-stars and one three-star.

Just for comparison, if you were to just plug these seven players into the Rivals.com team rankings formula, it would be good for the No. 62 class in the nation, just behind Duke and ahead of Power Five schools like Colorado, Arizona State and Arizona.

To further show just what is coming in at this point of the year, that 1,120 point class, just seven players, would be better than three classes in the Big Ten, full classes. Ohio State’s summer enrollment group would rank higher according to the formula than Indiana, Illinois and Purdue. And since Ohio State is in constant comparison with the SEC, it would also rank higher than the South Carolina class.

MORE: Ohio State official football roster

And finally, Ohio State’s two five stars in the July enrollee group would equal the amount of five-stars combined for the other 13 teams in the conference with only Maryland and Wisconsin each signing a five-star in the most recently signed cycle.

In short, while the group of 15 who enrolled in January has been the talk of the town, don’t sleep on this group, even if they are getting a later start on their college careers than the rest of the class.