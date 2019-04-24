There is no question that Ohio State needs to add a scholarship caliber quarterback to its roster by the time fall camp rolls around and preferably much sooner than that. Former Dublin (Ohio) Coffman star Gunnar Hoak has emerged as the top candidate after putting his name in the transfer portal this week.

The University of Kentucky quarterback is set to graduate early and will have two years of eligibility remaining either in Lexington or at a new school of his choice.

Having watched Hoak since he was a freshman at Coffman, we're breaking down Hoak's game, talking about the possible fit with the Buckeyes, and analyzing that situation from all angles.

Breaking down the Hoak situation