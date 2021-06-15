As is every other program in the country, Ohio State is welcoming a handful of prospects from the 2022 class for official visits this month.

While the Buckeyes are still pursuing a handful of wings during this recruiting cycle such as Dillon Mitchell and Camden Heide, the main focus is on landing an elite big men to their already loaded 2022 class.

Chris Holtmann and his staff are doing everything that they can to fulfill this need as they have offered 12 big man prospects total and are looking at both high-level players who will immediately contribute and players who might not be as far along but have the build and intangibles to be a really good college player.