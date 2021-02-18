BuckeyeGrove - Breaking down the best 2021 defensive back classes

Breaking down the best 2021 defensive back classes
The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the defensive backs.
*****
*****
1. ALABAMA
Ga’Quincy McKinstry leads a deep group of prospects that Nick Saban coveted. Landing Terrion Arnold at the end makes this the top defensive back class in the country. Kadarius Calloway gets overlooked a bit and he could be a first-rounder down the line.
*****
2. FLORIDA
The Gators are right behind the Crimson Tide with Corey Collier, Jason Marshall and a slew of others. This class is very deep, super talented and should have Florida locking down opposing receivers for years to come.
*****
3. OHIO STATE
Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson are an amazing cornerback duo. Five defensive backs in this class and all five are four-stars.
*****
4. LSU
I love Sage Ryan and the Tigers landed some key out-of-state prospects. Derrick Davis from Pennsylvania was an especially impressive get.
*****
5. USC
The Trojans finished off a great defensive back class with Ceyair Wright. USC signed a nice balance of coverage guys and physical tacklers.