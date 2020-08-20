People waiting for a call back from the Big Ten Conference finally felt their pockets buzz.

Wednesday night at approximately 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter on behalf of the Big Ten Conference. It was embraced by individuals who had been demanding some sort of transparency eight days following the announcement of the postponement of the fall athletics season.

Soon after, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith released a statement on not only the behalf of himself but “The Ohio State University and President-elect Kristina M. Johnson.”