 BuckeyeGrove - Branham dominates, St. Vincent-St. Mary cruises to another win
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-03 08:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Branham dominates, St. Vincent-St. Mary cruises to another win

Jake Spegal • BuckeyeGrove
Staff Writer
@JakeSpegal270
Jake Spegal - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

If there are 40 prospects in the 2021 class who are better than Malaki Branham, then somebody is certainly lying.

Going up against one of Ohio's traditional powerhouses in Pickerington Central on Saturday night, Branham and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary got the new year kicked off in style, capturing an early lead that they built on throughout the game, picking up an impressive 68-53 win over the Tigers.

