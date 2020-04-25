After an up-and-down career at Ohio State, Branden Bowen will take his talents to the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers according to various reports.

From Draper, Utah, Bowen came to Ohio State as a three-star prospect in the 2015 recruiting class as an offensive tackle, though he would first get on the field at the guard spot.

Bowen rode the bench his first two years while seeing occasional action before eventually earning a starting job at right guard in 2017.

He started the first six games of the season before suffering a fractured tibia and fibula against Maryland in week six that sidelined him for the remainder of the season and all of 2018.

It was a difficult road for Bowen who had to undergo three surgeries to get his leg right again, and after over a year-and-a-half away from the field, nobody would have blamed him for stepping away. However, these injuries and eventual recovery set the stage for his greatest season yet.

After finally getting healthy, Bowen won back a starting role for 2019 over Nicholas Petit-Frere, though this time it came at right tackle with Jonah Jackson and Wyatt Davis firmly holding down the guard spots.

He started 13 games for Ohio State last season, missing just one start due to injury, and helped Ohio State's offensive line become one of the best in the country as they earned a berth in the College Football Playoffs and J.K. Dobbins had one of the best rushing seasons in Ohio State's history.

Bowen did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine, but he did participate in the East-West Shrine Game to give scouts a further look at his game after Ohio State was forced to cancel their pro day.