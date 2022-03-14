Bracket Breakdown: Previewing Ohio State path in Pittsburgh pod

It’s finally here. America’s favorite holiday party commences with the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday before the NCAA Tournament really kicks into full swing on Thursday. Ohio State received a No. 7 seed in the South Region and will square off with No. 10 Loyola Chicago at 12:15 p.m. Friday in Pittsburgh. On the other side of their pod, if they get past the Ramblers the Buckeyes will face the winner of No. 2 Villanova and No. 15 Delaware. We are here to break down the four teams in Ohio State’s pod as we gear up for what the Buckeyes hope will be a bounce-back postseason after a collapse down the stretch of the regular season.

Team breakdowns

No. 7 Ohio State Record: 19-11, 12-8 Big Ten Leading scorers: E.J. Liddell (19.6 points per game), Malaki Branham (13.3) Offense: 73.8 points per game Defense: 68.5 opponent points allowed per game No. 10 Loyola Chicago Record: 25-7, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference Leading scorers: Lucas Williamson (14.0), Braden Norris (10.3) Offense: 73.8 points per game Defense: 61.7 opponent points allowed per game No. 2 Villanova Record: 26-7, 16-4 Big East Leading scorers: Collin Gillespie (15.9), Justin Moore (15.0), Jermaine Samuels (10.4), Caleb Daniels (10.1) Offense: 72.6 points per game Defense: 63.1 opponent points allowed per game No. 15 Delaware Record: 22-12, 10-8 Colonial Athletic Association Leading scorers: Jameer Nelson Jr. (13.7), Dylan Painter (11.9), Ryan Allen (11.8), Kevin Anderson (10.8) Offense: 73.8 points per game Defense: 69.9 opponent points allowed per game

Five quick thoughts

Buckeyes fortunate Ohio State soared all the way up to the 3-seed line in bracket projections as of Feb. 24 following a huge road win over Illinois. The Buckeyes were 18-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten, becoming a real threat to win the regular-season conference. And then, the Buckeyes completely broke down over the last two-and-a-half weeks. Terrible injury luck was at the crux of the meltdown, but so, too, was the complete inability to defend anybody, turnovers and the lack of a real, consistent No. 2 scoring threat. It all led to a 1-4 finish, including an upset loss to Penn State in the Big Ten conference tournament. So, really, Ohio State should feel fortunate that it was given a No. 7 seed, avoiding some projections that had it in the 8-9 game. The Buckeyes are able to avoid one of the tournament’s No. 1 seeds in the second round if it goes that far. Villanova represents a bad matchup Instead of a potential second-round game against any of the No. 1 seeds – Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, Baylor – that are bad matchups for the Buckeyes, they would likely face a Wildcats team that, well, is also a bad matchup. Villanova allowed just 63.1 points per game this season, the best in the Big East and 27th-best in the nation, offering a tough road for an Ohio State team that can’t guard anybody and needs to win shootouts in this tournament if it wants a long stay.b The Wildcats, though, don’t have a ton of overwhelming size to throw at the Buckeyes so that works in Ohio State’s favor. But Villanova guards with enthusiasm and discipline and operates with precision offensively (ranking No. 7 in the country in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency rankings). Hold our horses We are completely getting ahead of ourselves by talking too much about what an Ohio State-Villanova matchup would look like. This Buckeyes team has shown no signs that it should be given the benefit of the doubt and have a ton of faith that it will survive and advance. First, Ohio State will have to squeeze past a Loyola Chicago team that is a terrible matchup for the Buckeyes (more on that in a moment). Eyes on Jameer Nelson Jr. Villanova should easily dismantle Delaware, which was a No. 5 seed in its own conference tournament, in the first round. But even if it does, there is some added entertainment and a unique player to watch in Delaware guard Jameer Nelson Jr. The son of the former Orlando Magic star point guard averages 13.7 points per game and does so at a high clip of 45.4-percent shooting from the field and 36.9 percent on 3-pointers. Familiar stats A fun little stat to point out: Three of the four teams in this pod (Ohio State, Loyola Chicago, Delaware) each average the exact same number of points and are tied for No. 102 in the country with 73.8 points per game.

Matchup previews

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago (12:15 p.m., Friday) Buckeyes win if… they make it a shootout. NCAA Tournament games are notorious for slowing down and being more likely to be a half-court game where fast-break buckets and shootouts aren’t as prevalent. Ohio State will hope this will be one of the games that it can push the pace or at least net a highly efficient offensive game. The Buckeyes’ best bet for any sort of deep tournament run – or even just one win in the Dance – is to score at least 75 points, maybe even 80, per game. Ramblers win if… the exact opposite happens. For the season, Ohio State actually ranks near the bottom in America in adjusted tempo, ranked No. 287 out of 358 teams, per KenPom. Loyola is even further down the list at No. 308. So, the Buckeyes don’t push the pace and likely won’t be able to do so in this game, anyway. And despite each team averaging nearly 74 points a game, this is a matchup of contrasting styles – both teams score at an efficient rate but Loyola is ranked in the top 20 defensively and allows just 61.7 points a game. Prediction: Loyola Chicago 62, Ohio State 60. The Ramblers are an elite defensive team and can work half-court possessions both inside and out. This is an awful matchup for the Buckeyes, who can score on anybody but can also get scored on by anybody. But scoring against this “anybody” will be much more difficult because of how the Ramblers defend and getting scored on by this “anybody” will likely feature some back-breaking possessions in which Loyola Chicago either 1) Works the ball around for deep possessions. 2) Snags rebounds and continues working for longer possessions. No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware (2:45 p.m. Friday) Wildcats win if… things go as expected. Villanova works the ball with incredible offensive efficiency behind a quartet of scorers – led by All-Big East star guards Collin Gillespie (who won the Big East Player of the Year award this year after sharing the honor last season) and Justin Moore (a second-team all-conference member). Blue Hens win if… enough 3-pointers fall. A barrage of 3-pointers is the recipe for a massive tournament upset like this would be. Unfortunately for Delaware, it ranks No. 99 in the country in 3-point percentage (35.2 percent) so it will take an unforeseen hot, well-timed stretch from beyond the arc to keep up with the Wildcats. Prediction: Villanova 84, Delaware 65. It doesn’t feel like there will be anywhere for Delaware’s offense to go in this game, and the Wildcats’ offense should do what it’s done all season behind its two-headed guard attack and post game with Jermaine Samuels.

Kemba Candidates