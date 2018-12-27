LOS ANGELES-- Bowl games can be an effective launching pad for the future of a program.

Winning one provides a boost of momentum for the following offseason, it's a chance to show off on national television in front of recruits, but perhaps most importantly younger players gain valuable experience in the weeks approaching postseason contests.

Players are showing flashes in this round of bowl preparations.

"There's actually quite a few [players showing potential in practice]," coach Greg Schiano said. "At all three levels of the defense, there's optimism."