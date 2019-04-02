COLUMBUS, Ohio – It would have been easy for Branden Bowen to walk away from football. It has been a year-and-a-half since he has set foot on the field after a couple of surgeries and the birth of a son. But the talented offensive lineman is using everything as motivation as he gets ready for his fifth year within the program, a final year to make a mark within the program.

Bowen’s football life changed during the 2017 Maryland game when he fractured his fibula and tibia against the Terrapins and was lost for the season. The hope was that Bowen would be ready to go for 2018 but that never came to pass as that injury never healed correctly and required another surgery, the third of Bowen’s Ohio State career.

“My fibula never fully healed, so there was still kind of a gap there,” Bowen said of his injury. “I kind of felt it during fall camp, I brought it to the trainer’s attention and went and got the X-Rays and they showed that was still a gap there. They had to go in and put a plate and screws in.”

Even with the injuries, Bowen was always ready to come in. The one-time guard also played plenty of tackle and provided the Buckeyes a lot of flexibility in terms of where he could line up. The call never came last year as Bowen was on the mend, but he was ready if needed.

“I was there if the team needed me,” Bowen added. “At that point in time, they did not. I was there and I was ready to go if someone got hurt.”

Bowen and his fiancée had a son earlier this year, Booker, and it just added even more motivation to Bowen to get back out on the field and give it his all in this final season.

(My motivation is at the) highest point of my life,” Bowen said. “Fifth-year senior, I got hurt in 2017, I have got a son now, it is a ridiculous amount of motivation now.”

Now Bowen is in a position battle for the starting tackle position opposite of Thayer Munford with players like Joshua Alabi and Nicholas Petit-Frere. Bowen has already proven that he can start for the Ohio State offensive line in the past and hopes that he will be able to return to that role, even if it is at tackle instead of guard.

Midway through spring practice, there are no signs of injuries bothering Bowen in his pursuit.

“I feel great, I feel more than 100-percent,” Bowen said. “I am stronger than I was in 2017, I am faster than I was in 2017. I feel like I am in the greatest shape of my life.”

When Bowen was starting for the Buckeyes, he held down an offensive guard position despite being bigger than most guards and having more of a tackle body. Even as a starter at guard, he was also considered the third tackle on the team if something arose. Playing tackle is nothing new to Bowen and he has held that position down more than anyone knows.

“It is pretty natural,” Bowen said. “I played tackle throughout my time here, on and off. In camp during 2017 I was playing left tackle because Jamarco Jones was sick, so that is why they ended up moving me to right. So, I have always been playing tackle.”

With the loss of four starters on the line, Bowen and Alabi are the old men in the room as fifth-year seniors. Jonah Jackson will join the depth as a graduate transfer at the start of the summer term but even with Jackson, there will be seven linemen who will be sophomore eligibility or higher against seven players who are either true or redshirt freshmen in the offensive line room.

Bowen relishes the opportunity to be a veteran leader in his unit.

“It is fun to be the leader,” Bowen said. “It is fun to be looked at as a guy that is counted on, especially helping the young guys along, Ryan Jacoby especially. It has been fun taking on that leadership role.”

There is some extra pep in the step of Bowen this offseason, his final spring practice as a Buckeye. He can sense the different kind of energy level and hopes that it will be contagious throughout the room.

“You have to come every day, you have to come energized, especially being a leader now,” Bowen said. “You use that motivation not only to push yourself but to bring the others along.”

Off the field with a child and fiancée, the priorities are very real. On the field, they are laid out for Bowen as well.

“Win a national championship, become the best player I can be, help this team as much as I can.”