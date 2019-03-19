COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are gearing up for their annual Pro Day and there will be no shortage of draft eligible players going through their paces as the expectations are that every NFL team should be in attendance along with the national media including extensive coverage from NFL Network. One player that reportedly will not be doing any drill work is former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa. Albert Breer of NFL Network went to social media to report that Bosa will stand pat on his numbers that he put up at the recent NFL Scouting Combine and will be there in a spectator role.

Ohio State DL Nick Bosa will stand on his combine results as well, I'm told. Buckeye Pro Day is tomorrow, and the likely Top 3 pick will be largely a spectator. https://t.co/0vx6gVqP4C — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2019

Bosa was injured in game three of Ohio State’s 2018 season during a game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas against TCU. He was diagnosed with a core muscle injury, something that used to be referred to as a ‘sports hernia’ only a few short years ago. The decision was made for Bosa to withdraw from school and focus on his rehabilitation and upcoming career in the NFL.

Fully recovered, Bosa went to the NFL Scouting Combine just a few weeks ago and did nothing to hurt his stock with a 4.79 second 40-yard dash along with 29 bench reps of 225 pounds, a vertical jump of 33.5 inches and 4.14 time in the 20-yard shuttle. Nick’s older brother, Joey, was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft and the younger Bosa could go higher depending on how the draft board shapes up in terms of needs. Nick had long been presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick of the draft but that all came into question when the Arizona Cardinals started sending out signals that they may opt for quarterback Kyler Murray out of Oklahoma instead. Obviously Bosa would like to be the No. 1 overall pick but that remains in the hands of the Cardinals at this point.

Nick Bosa won't have to wait long to be picked in the upcoming draft USA Today Sports