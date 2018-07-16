Monday marked the start of college football watch list season with the release of the Maxwell Award (Player of the Year) and the Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year) and the Buckeyes made the cut on both lists.

Nick Bosa and J.K. Dobbins each found themselves on the watch list for the Maxwell Award. This award is one of the annual player of the year awards and is judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters and head coaches. Baker Mayfield won the award in 2017 and no Buckeyes player has won it since 1995, when Eddie George took the award home during his Heisman season.

Bosa is going into his true junior season and is coming off of a 2017 campaign where he led the Buckeyes in tackles for loss with 16, TFL yardage with 74 yards and quarterback sacks with eight. His mark for sacks and TFLs were second in the Big Ten.

Dobbins will be a true sophomore in 2018 and started all 14 games for Ohio State as a true freshman in 2017 and set the freshman rushing record with 1,403 yards. Dobbins was also named a freshman All-American and had six games with 100 rushing yards or more including 101 yards at Michigan and 174 yards against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Bednarik is only for defensive players as it is named after the great Chuck Bednarik and goes to the top defensive player as voted by the Maxwell Football Club. It is a relatively new award, presented first in 1995 to current Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald (who won it in 1996 as well). Minkah Fitzpatrick won the award for Alabama in 2017 and no Ohio State player has ever captured the Bednarik Award since its inception.

The next two weeks will see many of the other major collegiate award name their watch lists and plenty of Buckeyes should be represented as the lists come out.

Tuesday July 17: Davey O'Brien Award

Wednesday July 18: Doak Walker Award

Thursday July 19: Biletnikoff Award

Friday July 20: Mackey Award & Rimington Award

Monday July 23: Thorpe Award & Butkus Award

Tuesday July 24: Outland Trophy & Nagurski Award

Wednesday July 25: Groza Award & Ray Guy Award

Thursday July 26: Hornung Award & Wuerffel Trophy

Friday July 27: Walter Camp Award