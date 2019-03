INDIANAPOLIS – It has been some time since we have been able to check in with Nick Bosa after he made the decision to withdraw from school and focus on the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. The combine is here, and Saturday was the first chance for everyone to talk with the former defensive end at length as he has spent his time rehabbing from a core muscle injury suffered in Ohio State’s game with TCU in September.

Bosa was well on his way to putting up huge numbers in 2018. In the span of two-plus games, Bosa had four sacks, six tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. The NFL brass saw all they needed to in Bosa’s two year-plus of college and many draft gurus have Bosa penciled in as the No. 1 overall pick of the upcoming draft.

The former Ohio State defensive star has remained humble during the process but make no mistake, he would love to be the No. 1 overall pick.

"It’s a dream come true," Bosa said. "Arizona is at No. 1 right now. Bill Davis from Ohio State is the linebacker coach over there, who was at Ohio State with me. That would just mean so much to be to be thought of as the best player in the draft."

While it is all well and good to be penciled in at that spot, Bosa knows that nothing is going to be given to him and plans to spend his time in Indy erasing all doubts as teams make some serious decisions in advance of the 2019 NFL Draft.

"I would say I’m somebody that loves the game more than anybody," Bosa added. "I’m going to come in and I’m going to work every day, every practice trying to find new things to better myself. If you do draft me, then you’ll have somebody who’s going to improve throughout my entire career."

Older brother Joey went No. 3 in the draft in 2016. Is there any sort of wager between the two brothers over draft position?

"No wager," Bosa said. "You talk to him and he wants the best for me. Wants me to go No. 1. It’s crazy that both of us are in this position so soon after each other."

While most of the focus on Saturday was about the upcoming NFL Draft and things that are in Bosa's future, there still were plenty of questions about the past. This is the first chance that many people have had a chance to talk to Nick since he left school and the questions of 'what if' were asked.

"I don’t like to think about that," an obviously disappointed Bosa said.

Bosa made the decision to work solely on his football recovery and it make watching the games very difficult as his brothers took the field and he could not be there.

Just watching

the games, watching the 'Team Up North' game, all that was painful, even though we whopped them." Bosa said. "That made it a little bit better, but it was tough."

Nick knows he will hear his name early in the upcoming April draft, and will be that much closer to joining Joey in the league. It has not been easy being the little brother to Joey Bosa, but it is something that Nick has had a long time to deal with and he is ready to continue to blaze his own trail.

"There’s always pressure," Bosa said. "I followed Joey at St. Thomas (Aquinas high school), I followed Joey and Ohio State and now I’m following Joey into the league. I’m kind of used to it by now."