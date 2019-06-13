Former Ohio State defensive end and No. 2 overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft Nick Bosa has been slowed down by a hamstring injury but doesn’t believe that it will cost him any playing time as the 2019 NFL season approaches.

Bosa was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain during OTAs three weeks ago and has missed minicamp action but Bosa feels that everything should be okay by the time that training camp arrives at the end of July and then when the season starts following that.

“I think I’m going to be just fine,” Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m going to get this hammy perfectly right and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need.”

Ohio State fans remember all too well when Bosa went down during a week three game against TCU with a core injury that ended Bosa’s playing career with the Buckeyes as the decision was made to shut things down and focus on rehabilitation and preparing for the NFL.

Are there any fears of durability issues?

“I was worried when it happened,” Bosa said. “I was pretty down on myself that I couldn’t stay on the field. But once I got with the guys and just had some older guys talk me up a little bit, it’s been super helpful.”

Bosa comes from a football family and injuries are part of the game. Older brother Joey has dealt with foot issues during his NFL career and has missed time due to that and also had his own hamstring issue during his rookie campaign. Bosa’s father and uncle both played in the league as well and injuries happen.

That has not stopped the newest Bosa in the football fraternity from learning what the 49ers want from him and the mental reps have been invaluable, even if it has been tough not being on the field trying to confirm what San Francisco saw in him to spend that No. 2 overall pick on him.

“It’s kind of forced me to slow down a bit,” Bosa said. “I think I’ve taken this time to just sit back and watch and I honestly think it’s been super beneficial for me because we have such a good unit. Just watching these guys play, just learning the plays and learning the scheme, because it’s really similar to what I used to do but (also) a lot different.”