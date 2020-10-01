Two players to come through the Ohio State football program have been three-time captains: former quarterback J.T. Barrett and current graduate linebacker Tuf Borland.

Borland’s status as the leader of the Buckeye defense has been well documented. The Illinois native has been the picture of consistency over his entire career at Ohio State.



Yet he has somehow added even more to his football resume in the span of the COVID-extended off season.



Generally a man of few words, Borland has taken it upon himself to be a vocal presence on the defense every day. Linebackers coach Al Washington the veteran has grown with the linebacker core Ohio State brings back.

“I think there’s two types of leaders: some that are a little more quiet, a little more action-based, and some that are more vocal,” Washington said. “I think Tuf naturally is more of a reserved guy, more on the action side of things. I think he has challenged himself to be more outward with his leadership style, and he has done that.”

Fellow linebacker Baron Browning agreed.

“I can recall the other day in practice we gave up a big run,” Browning said. “He called out the defense and just reminded us that’s not our standard. He has definitely been trying to step out of that shell of being reserved and speaking more, and I think guys are responding to it well. Tuf is a great leader.”