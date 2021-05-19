With Ohio State seeking their first defensive lineman commitment in the 2022 cycle, the program opted to take the next step with one of the top junior prospects in the nation earlier this week.

On Monday, the Buckeyes dished out an offer to borderline five-star pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton. The Maryland-based recruit checks in as the third-ranked strong-side defensive end on Rivals.com, and could be close to making a decision in a couple of months.

Dennis-Sutton spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his reaction to this week’s offer, what he thinks about Larry Johnson, official visit plans, and much more.

“I agree. It was definitely a long time coming, I guess you could say” Dennis-Sutton said of the offer. “I talked with Coach Johnson. He offered me. Genuine guy, just from our one conversation. We spoke before... he's had his eye on me, but he just wanted to see the film and for me to back it up. I guess I did that.”