SUWANEE, Ga. – As most followers of Buckeye football recruiting know, the program does not offer just anybody.

Despite the talent a prospect may have, the coaches do their due diligence and prioritize manufacturing relationships prior to giving him the green light.

Ohio State is doing just that with Peter Woods, who is the fifth-ranked sophomore recruit on Rivals.com. Woods spoke with BuckeyeGrove at the Rivals Camp Series event in Suwanee on April 25 to discuss their pursuit of him up to this point.

“We just started contacting each other recently,” Woods said. “Constant phone calls with Coach Coombs, Coach Johnson, Coach Alford, Coach Sebastian… just trying to get me up on a visit. Nothing set up yet, but we’re looking for later in June when we can actually get some tickets to fly up to Ohio.

“The plan is to get up there and see it,” Woods added. “Probably get offered up there. Just kind of look me out. Their main thing is getting me out of Alabama.”