COLUMBUS, Ohio - As you may remember, just before the season began we ran a Bold Predictions piece where our staff gave bold predictions for Ohio State, the national scene and who we thought would be on top at the end of the season. At the midpoint of the season, we thought it would fun to take a look back and see how our predictions have fared only six games into the season. While some of them are still feasible and some have already been outright proven correct, other predictions have already fallen by the wayside in what has been an entertaining season so far. For each of our predictions, we'll give an update on how they're looking as well as update our College Football Playoff teams and national champions if we so choose. We don't want to let anybody off the hook, though, so our preseason picks will still be listed as well, so let's check in on how we're doing.

One bold prediction about Ohio State

Kevin Noon: Justin Fields will account for just as many touchdowns as Dwayne Haskins did last year. At this point I feel that I am in pretty good shape as Justin Fields is sitting at 26 touchdowns responsible for while Dwayne Haskins was sitting at 24 through six games last season. In the next two games, Haskins scored five touchdowns, meaning that Fields would only need to score three between the Northwestern and Wisconsin games. We think it is pretty safe to say that he will be able to get out past three against the Wildcats, even with Northwestern bringing a top-30 scoring defense into the game. If Fields continues at his pace, that 54 touchdown mark will fall. Alex Gleitman: Gunnar Hoak wins a game for Ohio State this year. My Ohio State prediction of Gunnar Hoak winning a game for the Buckeyes this season clearly isn't looking good right now. Hopefully Justin Fields stays healthy, but even if he had to miss some time, for whatever reason, Chris Chugunov has emerged as the clear number two on the depth chart, so it would be Chugs, not Hoak, who would potentially win a game for the Scarlet and Gray, if needed. Let's hope that doesn't happen! Keaton Maisano: The Ohio State defense will force more turnovers than the 2016 defense did. This prediction has aged pretty well. In 2016, the defense was able to force 27 turnovers, seven of which were returned for touchdowns. While the 2019 defense has only one defensive touchdown, they have forced just under half the amount of turnovers (13). Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison have transformed this defense, and the group is playing with an extreme amount of confidence. Chase Young and Jeff Okudah are playing at extremely high levels, and I would expect the defense to threaten 27 turnovers. Braden Moles: J.K. Dobbins will rush for over 1,600 yards this season. Through six games, I'm feeling great about this prediction. J.K. Dobbins has already rushed for 826 yards and is averaging 137.6 yards per game, clearly improved over last season. At this pace, he'll go over the 1,600 mark against TTUN in the final game of the regular season, but it seems fairly safe at this point to say that he'll have another game to add on to his rushing total in the Big Ten Championship game. 13 games would put him close to 1,800 yards, so I feel confident at the midway point that he'll reach at least 1,600 rushing yards this season.

One bold prediction about College Football

We hardly knew you Pac-12 (USA Today Sports Images)

Kevin Noon: The Pac-12 is eliminated from playoff consideration before 11/1. Okay, this one was low-hanging fruit, to me it was never an issue if the Pac-12 was going to bomb out of the playoff race, just how quickly. There are four one-loss teams in the Pac-12 and only two of them, Arizona and Oregon, are undefeated in league play. There is no way that a one-loss Pac-12 team is getting into the CFP over any one-loss Power Five champion from any of the other four leagues. Plus, there is no chance either the Wildcats or Ducks run the table and finish where they are at. Everyone in that league will have two losses by 11/1. Alex Gleitman: Georgia Won't Win The SEC East But Florida Will. As for my national prediction of Florida winning the SEC East, that's absolutely still in tact. The Gators, despite losing their starting quarterback, are rolling, and the win over Auburn last week was huge to keep my prediction alive. LSU in Baton Rouge will likely be a loss this weekend, but if UF can beat Georgia, and win out, (Vandy, Mizzou, FSU after UGA), they will be in Atlanta taking on the SEC West winner in early December. Keaton Maisano: The Heisman trophy will be won by a non-quarterback for the first time since 2015. This prediction is still attainable, but the Heisman narrative will always benefit the quarterback. Jonathan Taylor has had a very impressive start to his campaign, and I would say he is likely the only chance for a non-quarterback winner. Taylor has 16 touchdowns in five games to go along with his 745 rushing yards. It will be hard for him to beat out the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields, but if he keeps up his current pace, he will certainly find himself in New York. Braden Moles: Alabama misses out on the playoffs after losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship game. I actually feel even better about this prediction now than I did when I made it before the season started. While Alabama has been as dominant as ever on offense, the Crimson Tide defense has been questionable early on, giving up 23 points to South Carolina and 31 to Ole Miss. On the flip side, Georgia has been dominant on both sides of the ball, limiting then No. 9 Notre Dame to only 17 points. It seems clear to me that the Bulldogs have been the better team at this point. The only wrinkle here would be if a team like Florida challenges Georgia for the SEC West crown, but I don't see that happening at this point.



The four teams in the College Football Playoff will be?

Will the Buckeyes be flying high in the CFP? (USA Today Sports Images)

Preseason Picks Kevin Noon: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma Alex Gleitman: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Washington Keaton Maisano: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas Braden Moles: Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State

Midseason Picks Kevin Noon: Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma Alex Gleitman: Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Alabama Keaton Maisano: Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma Braden Moles: Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson

The national champion will be?