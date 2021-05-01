BuckeyeGrove - Blake Haubeil will sign with Tennessee Titans as UDFA

Rated by Rivals as the No. 4 kicker in the class of 2017, the Buffalo native grabbed hold of all kicking responsibilities for the Buckeyes midway through his sophomore season.

Haubeil signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday after four years at Ohio State in which he kicked in 50 games.

Haubeil finished his collegiate career 146-for-146 on extra points and 28-for-35 on field goal attempts. He was named third team All-Big Ten in 2019, and his 230 career points rank No. 16 in program history and No. 10 among Ohio State kickers.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder made his fair share of standout plays at Ohio State, including a perfectly-placed pooch kick to Chris Olave in the first half of a 2019 contest against Maryland and a 55-yard field goal against Northwestern as time expired in the first half.

His final season in Columbus was marred by an ever-present groin injury and COVID-19 issues, which held him out of multiple games (including the CFP Championship Game) and prevented him from assuming full-time kickoff duties.

If he were to make the Titans roster, Haubeil would join Aaron Pettrey and Mike Nugent as the only former Ohio State kickers to spend regular season time on an NFL team since 2005.