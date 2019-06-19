Ohio State is on the verge of signing perhaps the nation's best wide receiver class in 2020, but the Buckeyes will also need to sign another big haul in the 2021 cycle. There are plenty of intriguing options right now for Brian Hartline's room, including Monroe (NC) Sun Valley speedster Gavin Blackwell.

The newly minted Rivals100 product ran a 4.4 40-yard dash recently at Ohio State's one-day camp and holds an offer from the Buckeyes.

"I got a lot of knowledge and things I can take back to North Carolina from coach Hartline and coach Key (Keenan Bailey)," explained Blackwell. "Just a lot of stuff that I can work on with my game. Just getting to work the camp with coach Hartline and coach Key and getting in front of coach Day and coach Wilson, showing them what I can do, was real big."

Coming into the camp, Blackwell had already been establishing really good relationships with the Ohio State offensive staff.

"I talk to coach Hartline and coach Key probably about every week," he explained. "I also keep up with coach Yurcich and coach Wilson, just guys on the offensive side of the ball, just to see how they are doing and to talk to them for a couple of minutes."

Now having had a chance to work with Hartline, Blackwell sees even more to like about the Ohio State receivers coach.

"I love coach Hartline," Blackwell stated. "I just feel like he can connect with receivers. He played the game. He went to Ohio State and he played in the NFL and I feel like he can just connect with us and know how to coach us. I love how he coaches and how he breaks stuff down. He takes his time and he doesn't just tell you to do something, he'll teach you how to do it."

Ohio State is one school that has jumped out to Blackwell early in his recruiting process, but the Buckeyes aren't alone. Three more programs have done a good job early on with the four-star prospect.

"Probably Florida, Florida State, North Carolina," he stated.

Blackwell brings big-time speed to the table but is continually working on becoming as well-rounded as possible and he even credited Hartline with giving him some tools to help with that.

"Right now I'm just working on getting bigger and keeping my same speed," he stated. "Coach Hartline gave me some tips on how to get better at the top of my routes, how to (decelerate) and there was just a lot that I didn't know that he taught me, so I'm just working on the drills that he taught me."

Blackwell checked in at No. 63 overall in the first edition of the Rivals100 for the 2021 class.