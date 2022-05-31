JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Jayden Bonsu’s uncle was cutting up his youth football game film when Bonsu was about 8 or 9 years old but came across an issue.

His uncle had worked on mixing the highlight tape throughout the entire night, and his creation was done. But it wasn’t complete. The one thing missing was a cool, flashy nickname to make the whole thing really pop.

After some brainstorming, the solution was simple: Bonsu wore No. 21. He was a defensive star who was always laying down big hit after big hit. And he liked to take calculated risks.

Blackjack.

Bonsu’s nickname was born. It caught on quickly, and it remains stuck to his persona nearly a decade later.